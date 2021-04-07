49 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have handed a home debut to newly acquired striker Andy Kumi in their outstanding game against Bechem United.

The porcupine warriors acquired the talented striker from lower tier side Unistar Academy during the second round of the transfer window.

He came on briefly in their 1-1 drawn game against Techiman Eleven Wonders last Saturday but has been handed a start by coach Mariano Barreto.

Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius is on the bench, alongside Richard Senanu, his first matchday squad since 2019 when he suffered a career-threatening injury.

Samuel Frimpong and Habib Mohammed have returned to the team after being left on the bench in the stalemate against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

A win for Kumasi Asante Kotoko will move them to third two points adrift leaders Olympics on the Ghana Premier League log while a win for Bechem United can take them up to fourth on the table.

STARTING XI BELOW: