Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been handed some good news with the return of striker Ibrahim Osman from injury.

After almost three months lay off with a thigh injury, the former Asokwa Deportivo striker is back training with the rest of his teammates.

Ibrahim Osman sustained an injury when Kotoko faced Legon Cities in their match day five clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The striker was stretched off in the 40th minute after sustaining the injury which has seen him out of action since December 2020.

Since then he has been in the treatment room but is now fit and back training with the rest of the squad.

The player was seen training at the Adako Jachie training complex and will hope to be fit enough for the start of the second round.

His return will be a relief for the Asante Kotoko technical team with the departure of star striker Kwame Opoku with the only fit striker being goal shy Guinean Naby Keita.

Before sustaining the injury the prolific striker had scored a goal in four matches and scored the only goal for Kotoko in their Champions League away game against FC Nouadhibou.