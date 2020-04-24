22 minutes ago

Ghanaian Striker, Saddick Adams has ruled out a return to former club Asante Kotoko despite admitting that it is the best club he has ever played for.

According to his decision not to return to the Porcupine Warriors is to allow the club to give opportunity to the young players in their ranks.

“If Asante Kotoko approaches me to play for them, I won’t play," Adams told Ashh FM in Kumasi.

Asked about why he left the Kumasi based club, the experienced striker said, "Because, I did what a man was supposed to do, they should give the young ones a chance."

He added that “Asante Kotoko is the best club I have ever played and it’s a dream come true to play for the Porcupine Warriors”.

Sadick Adams, 30, was declared sulprus to requirements by the Kumasi based club in 2018 under Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The former Ghana youth star emerged the top scorer of the 'Kum Apem' lads after the 2017/18 season with twelve (12) goals in all competitions

He scored a hat-trick to help Asante Kotoko to clinch the 2017 MTN FA Cup final with a 3-1 win over their sworn rivals Hearts of Oak.

He is currently unattached after ending his stay with Lebanese top-flight club Shabab Bourj last year.

Reports in the media suggests that the 30-year-old attacker is on verge of joining his former club Berekum Chelsea after a proposed move to Eleven Wonders hit snag on the transfer deadline day.

Adams was shortlisted among the top 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the Planet by the World Soccer Magazine in November 2007