4 hours ago

The Gas Tanker Drivers and Petrol Tanker Unions did not show up for negations with the government over their strike, the National Petroleum Authority has said.

According to the PRO for the authority, Mohammed Kudus, work is ongoing to schedule a second meeting.

“Obviously, the authority, and ministry for that matter, is still working to get them back to the discussion table so that at least everybody can put their cards on the table, and we get a solution,” Mr. Kudus said.

The Association says the decision to lay down their tools has been triggered by what they term as poor working conditions and unfair treatment of drivers by BOST and NPA, which stems from the continuous ban on LPG Stations under construction since 2017.

The government has explained that the ban is aimed at sanitising the space and also ensuring that the required protocols are followed through.

The drivers last declared a sit-down strike in March over a similar issue.

That strike was to push the government to lift the ban on the establishment of new LPG stations following the Atomic Junction explosion in 2017 that claimed lives and destroyed properties.

Source: citifmonline