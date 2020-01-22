2 hours ago

Henrik Peters Lehm has joined struggling Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies as Head of Technical of the first team.

The Danish who holds a UEFA Pro – License has been coach for 41years.

He has coached mainly in his home country and worked as head coach of Vensyssel, AB, HB Koge all in the First Division.

He was Head of Coaching of Brondby in the Danish Super Liga and Coach of the Danish National U 17/19 teams for 8 years.

He has also been a coaching instructor with the Danish FA for twenty years.

The hugely respected trainer joins Inter Allies as part of an agreement with Capelli Sports to provide technical support to the club.

Henrik Lehm is excited about the opportunity to work with players of the first team and also the youth side Cedars Stars Academy.

“I am excited about this opportunity to work with the first team and looking forward to the experience as I have seen a lot of good players at the training sessions already.”

Henrik Lehm and Tonny Lokko works under the Technical Directorate, headed by Willie Klutse.