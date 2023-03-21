1 hour ago

Michel Otou grabbed the headlines on Monday after his two goals propelled Legon Cities to a 2-0 win against leaders Aduana FC at the El wak stadium.

The Royals were bent on taking the three points having gone four games without a win with their last victory coming against King Faisal on February 17, 2023.

Michel Otou scored in each half of the encounter to give Maxwell Konadu's side all the three points at home. The former Great Olympics midfielder opened his goal account in the 7th minute and added the second in the 79th minute through a spot kick.

The win takes Legon Cities out of the relegation zone while Aduana FC stay on top of the League with 39 points - two points ahead of second placed Accra Lions and three richer than Bechem United who are in third .place.

Legon Cities are now 14th in the League table with 26 points - one point above the relegation Zone.