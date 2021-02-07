2 hours ago

Ashantigold were handed a shocking defeat by struggling Liberty Professionals at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in their Ghana Premier league clash.

Liberty Professionals inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the miners at their own backyard as pressure is now mounting on assistant coach Thomas Duah in the absence of the ailing head coach Milovan Cirkovic.

Ashantigold have not won any of their last five games in the Ghana Premier league while Liberty who were sinking deep in the relegation zone have halted their five game winless rot.

It was the visitors Liberty Professionals who made clear their intentions in the early moments of the game as Simon Appiah shot wide from a good position.

Ashantigold had the chance to have opened the scores but Liberty goalie Kofi Baah pulled up a spectacular save to tip wide Richard Osei Agyemang's header just before half time.

The home side made a mistake and were punished on the counter break by Liberty Professionals as Kwaku Karikari slotted home the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time.

Ashgold huffed and puffed for the equalizer and they thought they had drawn level late in the game as Eric Esso's fierce header was tipped over by the impressive Kofi Baah in post for Liberty Professionals.

The miners will next week travel to Sogakope to play against WAFA on match day 14.