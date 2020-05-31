6 hours ago

The 22-year-old victim was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher as well

An undergraduate of the University of Benin has died after being raped inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, sparking outrage on social media.

On May 27, 2020, the victim, Uwa Omozuwa, was said to have visited the RCCG, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin, where she was reading.

Some men were reported to have made their way into the church auditorium where they struck her in the head with a fire extinguisher, raped her and left her for dead.

A security guard at the church reportedly found her in a pool of blood and informed his superiors at the church.

The 22-year-old victim, who was unconscious, was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she narrated her ordeal. She, however, succumbed to her injuries three days later.

The case was reported at the Oregbeni Police Station, Benin.

According to friends of the deceased, she only recently gained admission into the federal university and had yet to do matriculation as of the time of her death on May 30, 2020.

Several Twitter users wondered how the deceased was killed in broad daylight and inside a church.

Trending as #JusticeforUWA, Nigerians called on the police to bring the culprits to book.

@Bubble_minakie tweeted, “This is Uwa, a 22-year-old girl who was raped in RCCG Benin, inside the church, is there no limit to this evil? The culprits are on the run and they must be found and brought to justice.”

@i_amcollinss tweeted, “She was raped in church and had her head smashed with a fire extinguisher in broad daylight, around Ikpoba hill, Benin city. She was murdered in cold blood. The wicked must not go unpunished.”

This innocent young lady was raped in church, then brutally slain. A church is supposed to be the safest place for anyone. So if something like this is happening in the church, I really don’t know anymore. It’s heartbreaking! Broken heart,” @OlisaOsega tweeted.

Also commenting on the incident, another Twitter user with the handle @MohammedBlack_ said, “Saddening how our community gradually becomes unsafe for us. People get killed daily frivolously.

“May Uwa’s soul rest in peace and I hope her family ever finds the strength to bear this loss. This is for all of us. Hopefully, the perpetrators are caught! #justiceForUwa.”

Few days ago, we were spreading the word on how an innocent 16 yrs old Tina was shot in Lagos for no reason.

Now another 22 years old UWA has been raped and brutalized in a RCCG church in Benin and her perpetrators are on the run. SPREAD THE WORD GUYS !!! #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/duCQckLboo — BMAX (@LifeOfBmax) May 31, 2020