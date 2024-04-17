9 hours ago

A student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources(UNER) in Sunyani has been killed in a robbery attack at Boffourkrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, while a group of students were returning from a filed trip to the Bui Power Authority.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Alfred Appiah confirmed the unfortunate incident.

“The University Management wishes to inform the general public and parents that an unfortunate incident happened yesterday, Tuesday, 16th April 2024 at 7 p.m. as a group of armed robbers attacked some 300 and 400 BSc Renewal Energy Engineering students during their return from a field trip,” portions of the statement read.

It added that, the family of the deceased has been notified.

The remaining students according to management received medical attention and were discharged and are currently receiving the necessary counselling.

Residents within Boffourkrom have been urged to report any suspicious character to the Police.

Meanwhile, one suspect has been arrested by Police in Sunyani.

Read the full statement below: