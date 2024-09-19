6 hours ago

The 2024 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), expected to be calm, turned chaotic at Christian Methodist Senior High School, (CHRIMETO) at New-Aplaku in the Greater Accra Region.

Some candidates went on a rampage and attacked teachers for being too strict with the Integrated Science exam invigilation.

The angry candidates, mainly Visual Arts students pelted stones and sachet water, causing the teachers to run for their dear life.

One of the teachers, Walter Yesutor Adanunyo narrating his ordeal said he was the target of the attack.

According to him, the students finished their exams on Monday but returned to the school in their uniforms to launch the attack on Tuesday.

Mr Adanunyo said he was with his Head of Department after the exam when a student came to inform him about the planned attack.

As of the time he received the tip-off, he told Adom News that there was a mob at the school gate who had vowed to hurt him.

Unfortunately, he sustained an injury and had to seek treatment at the hospital.

Mr Adanunyo said the incident has been reported to the Police who are on high alert as the students have threatened to return on Friday, September 20, which is the last day for the 2024 WSSCE.