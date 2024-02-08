5 hours ago

Family of the first-year student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region who died has indicated that it will take legal action against the school if it is established that the latter’s inaction led to her demise.

The 15-year-old student tragically passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 after complaining of severe stomach pains.

According to a source within the school, allegations suggest that the student was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who reportedly accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.

Tragically, by the time she was rushed to the hospital, she had passed away.

The deceased student’s body has been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital pending autopsy, while Police have commenced investigation.

Miss Danso, an aunty of the deceased in an interview with Kasapa News stated that the family cannot leave the school to go scrot free if its actions or inaction contributed to the death of their dear daughter.

”We’ll sue the school if after investigation it emerges that the school was guilty leading to our daughter’s death. Because, the Heads in the school should have ensured the sick girl was taken to the hospital for treatment if the school’s sick bay could not take care of her. From Aburi Girls to Mampong Hospital (Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital) is no distance. Nothing stopped the school authorities from taking her to the hospital and subsequently informing her family to come over to visit her. None of these were done, they looked on for the girl to die.”