2 hours ago

The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, has urged students to solidify the huge investment being made in the education sector by studying hard to ensure that they pass their examinations.

She explained that studying hard would also ensure that they acquired the right skills and knowledge required of them so that the huge investment being made by the government and other stakeholders would not go to waste.

Mrs Twum Ampofo announced this on Monday when she toured some TVET institutions in Accra and Tema to monitor the ongoing 2023 May/June certificate II Core and Elective examinations.

A total of 32,402 candidates comprising 23,990 males and 8412 females are writing the exams in seven programme areas.

The courses include pre-tertiary Diploma, Diploma in Business Studies (DBS), Certificate II (Intermediate), Technicians Part II, Technicians Part III and Advance.

The Deputy Minister who was accompanied by the Director General of Commissioner for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, visited the Sacred Heart Technical Institute, Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), Accra Girls Vocational Institute, Gh Media School and Tema Technical Institute (TEMATEC).

She commended the CTVET for introducing serialization in their examination since it would ensure fairness in the examination.

Mrs Twum Ampofo was upbeat that the introduction of the serialization would show the right performance of individual candidates reflect in the outcomes of the exams since no cheating could take place during the examination.

The Director General of CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, said everything possible was being done to ensure that their students get the best skills and knowledge needed to make them ready to support the growth of industries in the country.

He stated that effort was being made to ensure all TVET institutions had all the needed tools and other resources to help in their training so they would be equipped well to have the right skills to work well.

The Director General praised the government for the huge investment it had offered to the TVET sector towards effective teaching and learning for all students.

He also praised the various industrial players who were also collaborating with the government to ensure that the students received the best training so they could create or establish their jobs or make their employable.