1 hour ago

Study: Young people trust TikTok more than media and journalists

Shifting News Consumption Patterns: Younger Generations Prefer Social Media Over Traditional Websites

A recent report reveals a decline in the number of people accessing news through websites and apps, with younger age groups favoring social media platforms.

TikTok emerges as the fastest-growing network for news consumption, reflecting changing preferences and the influence of celebrities and influencers.

Discover the insights from the Reuters Institute's Digital News Report and the evolving dynamics of news consumption worldwide.

Introduction:

The landscape of news consumption is undergoing a profound transformation, with traditional websites and apps experiencing a notable decline in user engagement.

According to a report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, the number of individuals relying on websites and apps for news has dropped by 10% since 2018.

Surprisingly, younger age groups exhibit a preference for social media platforms as their primary source of news.

This shift highlights the rising influence of celebrities, influencers, and personalities on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

In this article, we delve into the key findings of the report and explore the changing dynamics of news consumption worldwide.

The Rise of TikTok and Social Media News Consumption

The Reuters Institute's annual Digital News Report sheds light on the growing prominence of social media networks, with TikTok emerging as the fastest-growing platform for news consumption.

Among users aged 18 to 24, 20% now turn to TikTok for information—a significant 5% increase from the previous year.

The report also reveals that users are more inclined to follow celebrities, influencers, and personalities on social media, demonstrating a shift in priorities when it comes to news consumption.

Changing Preferences of Younger Generations

The data suggests a decline in overall interest in news, with less than half of the respondents expressing a significant interest—a drop from 6 in 10 individuals in 2017.

This trend is particularly evident among younger generations who show a reduced inclination towards traditional news sources such as websites, print, and television.

Rasmus Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute, emphasizes that as individuals born in the 2000s mature, it is unlikely for them to develop a preference for older mediums.

Instead, they gravitate towards the convenience and engaging nature of social media platforms.

Algorithmic Curation and Trust in News

The report reveals a shift in how news is selected and curated. While less than one-third of respondents consider curated news based on their past traffic to be a reliable way of staying informed, citizens are increasingly placing their trust in algorithmic curation.

This indicates a preference for news selected by algorithms rather than traditional editors or journalists.

However, trust in the news has witnessed a 2% decline in the past year, reversing the gains observed during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns over Fake News and Media Trust

In an era of rampant misinformation, 56% of respondents express concerns about discerning real news from fake news online—a 2% increase from the previous year.

This underscores the growing need for media literacy and critical thinking skills to navigate the vast digital information landscape effectively.

Conclusion:

As the digital age progresses, news consumption habits continue to evolve.

The Reuters Institute's Digital News Report offers valuable insights into the changing preferences of news consumers, particularly among younger age groups.

The rise of social media platforms like TikTok as prominent news sources highlights the influence of celebrities and influencers on shaping public discourse.

While algorithmic curation gains traction, maintaining trust in news remains a challenge.

As society grapples with an ever-expanding information ecosystem, promoting media literacy and fostering trust in journalism become essential to ensure an informed citizenry.