2 hours ago

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu has urged the public including people living in Zongos across the country to go for the Covid-19 vaccination without any hesitation to protect them against the danger posed by the virus.

According to the Chief Imam who had his vaccination on Wednseday , the vaccine is safe hence all the people in the country must submit themselves for vaccination.

The Chief Imam made the Comments at Fadama in Accra when the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) launched a Covid-19 Vaccination campaign dubbed, "Vaccinate, Save Life" for Zongo Communities across the Country.

The ZoDF also met the National Council of Zongo Chiefs who also gave their endorsement to the vaccine and encouraged the public to vaccinate against the virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, Mr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai said the ZoDF has engaged Doctors, Nurses, Clinical Psychologists and Laboratory attendants for the campaign.

According to Mr Arafat Abdulai the Covid-19 vaccination campaign by his outfit is aimed at ensuring understanding and acceptance of the vaccine and to counter the conspiracy theories about the vaccine which is putting fear in many people.

He urged the public especially people in Zongo communities to vaccinate to protect themselves against the virus.