3 hours ago

An outspoken member of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku, has hit hard at reggae/dancehall artiste, Emmanuel Andrews, known by his stage name Samini, for endorsing President Akufo-Addo ahead of the December polls.

In a video making rounds on social media, the popular musician, praised President Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the 'One-Ambulance, One-Constituency' initiative which he [Samini] has been a beneficiary, and therefore rallied Ghanaians to for the NPP for another 4-year term.

“The other day I was cycling and I had a little accident and we actually had a designate ambulance with us.

“We cycled all the way from Sogakope to the Mole national park, I had to stop at Dambai. The rationale here is that I don’t know when in Ghana’s history where we could have ambulances like that so we could have one designated to us.

“But for that ambulance, I would have had a serious problem and I have a scar to show [pointing to the corner of his left eye] but there was an ambulance and it took care of me right there and then before they took me to the hospital.

“The ambulance is something I’ve heard of and I’ve experienced it and so I know if something is happening in some remote corner at least one ambulance is going to get there.” The said in the viral video.

However, Samini's comment was not well-received by Yayra Koku, who took to his Facebook page to take him to the cleaners.

He described Samini as an “ignorant musician”.

“I'm sure the ambulance took him to the Drone Centre for treatment. Such an ignorant musician,” he fired.