For a business mogul celebrated as one of the wealthiest in the country, Sam Jonah seems to take exception to the touting of his assets. According to him, he was brought up in a home that upheld uprightness and humanitarian values above everything else.

He, therefore, finds it uncomfortable when industry watchers and others attempt to quantify his value in monetary terms.

The former CEO of AngloGold Ashanti made these comments on JoyNews.

To drive home the point, my father, on their house was an inscription, ‘wɔ bisa wu fie, w’ɔnbisa wo sika’… in other words, your name is far more important than your riches. I take offence when, for instance, I have been defined by what people think I have,” he clarified.

Despite reports of mouth-watering assets putting him at the top of coveted lists of rich people, Mr Jonah insists he is merely resourceful and does not subscribe to that ‘nonsense’.

“When I hear the nonsense that ‘they say he is the richest man in Ghana’, it causes me a lot of grief,” he indicated.

Source: peacefmonline.com