2 hours ago

Al Hilal Football Club, a prominent Sudanese football powerhouse, has escalated tensions in a contract dispute by issuing a stern warning to Imoro Ibrahim.

The club has made it clear that they are prepared to take legal action against the player, accusing him of a blatant breach of contract.

According to reports, Imoro allegedly violated the terms of his contract on Tuesday, July 4, leading to the termination of his agreement with Al Hilal.

In response, the club vehemently rejects the justifications provided by the player and has vowed to pursue a lawsuit to resolve the matter.

Imoro, who previously served as the captain of Asante Kotoko, signed a three-year contract with Al Hilal in August 2022, with a starting salary of approximately US$150,000.

Despite the recent dispute, he still has two years remaining on his contract with Al Hilal.

In light of the political turmoil in Sudan, Imoro and his fellow Ghanaian teammate, David Abagna, temporarily returned to Ghana in June.

However, on Friday, June 30, Imoro rejoined his teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.

The conflict between Imoro Ibrahim and Al Hilal Football Club has now reached a critical point, with the club publicly declaring its intention to pursue legal action.

The outcome of this dispute will have significant implications for both parties involved and could potentially shape the future of Imoro's football career.