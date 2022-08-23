54 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost their opening pre-season friendly game in Sudan against Al Hilal at the Hilal Omdurman Stadium.

The reds lined up with a lot of new faces in their starting XI but they were handed a 2-0 defeat with the goals coming to either side of halftime.

Al Hilal started the game strongly with former Kotoko left-back Imoro Ibrahim making the first incursion into the Kotoko penalty box.

New recruit Steven Mukwala ran onto Enoch Morrison’s through pass and rounded the goalkeeper before setting up for Mensah, but the youngster’s shot was blocked.

The home side Hilal had chances of their own but they were unable to convert it but with three minutes to end the first half, the Sudanese side took the lead through a corner kick.

Kotoko after recess pushed on for the equalizer but it never came as both sides had opportunities but failed to take them.

But Al Hilal scored the second goal in added time after a defensive lapse on the part of Asante Kotoko.

KOTOKO STARTING XI VS AL HILAL:

PUOATY

NETTEY

MUBARIK

SHERIF

BONSU

BOADU

MORRISON

ZEZE

MUKWALA

OPPONG

MENSAH