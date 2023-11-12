1 hour ago

The Suhum Circuit Court presided over by Her Worship, Efua G. Edissin has granted an interim injunction on the degradation of some lands at Mile 44 in the Suhum Municipality by the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council in the Eastern Region.

This follows a land degradation exercise undertaken by a task force, where about 100 affected residents who own a plot of land in Suhum–44, Chocho Area, and its surrounding communities along the Accra to Kumasi Highway, have had their lands degraded about two months ago.

The exercise is being led by the Suhum-Akwaserahene, also the President of the Zongo chiefs, Nana Koforidua, who says the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council gave the order to the Chief of Suhum, Osaberima Ayeh Kofi to authorize him to embark on the land depredation and retrieve them for developmental projects.

According to him, the basis for embarking on the ongoing land depredation is to retrieve the stool lands that were sold by some illegal sellers to the buyers without the authorization of the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Council.

However, the order given which wasn’t well communicated to the landowners has infuriated the affected landowners who are accusing the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa State of taking over their lands and selling to developers without their consent.

Due to that the affected landowners took the matter to Court to restrain the Taskforce from embarking on any further activities on the degraded lands.

However, the Presiding judge after listening to concerns by the affected land owners ruled out that the plaintiffs and the defendants are not to be allowed to step their feet on the land to embark on any activities until the final case is determined by the court.

Speaking on behalf of the affected victims, Lawyer Eric Ansah Awuah has expressed that the landowners had initially engaged the Task-force undertaking the exercise in a talk concerning the land but to no avail they, therefore, seek legal action as their last line of defense against this unjust act as they claim.

He confirmed that their plea for injunction was made a week ago and there has been no opposition from the defendant.

He revealed that the judge had agreed to their plea and warned the defendant to refrain from any further activities on the land as it would hold them in contempt against the court.

He asserted that the Taskforce's initial demolition exercise has caused the victims their plantation and, buildings among other damages that are yet to be determined by the court, adding that, a victim has lost his life owing to the psychological trauma from the exercise and hope the court hastens its process to end this injustice and placate the victims.

The Chairman of the Affected Landowner Association, Mr. Kwaku Addo after the demolition exercise, confirmed that the unidentified men were indeed empowered by the Suhum Chief and engaged him with their plight.

He said they engaged the elders of the traditional area and the chief however expressed that the cost at which they purchased the land in years past was insignificant and thus they needed to pay an additional amount about the current value of the land to legally own it.

He said they were baffled by the Chief's statement and since then have sought to seek the legal arm to help them in claiming their land from the Chief.

He claims that they don’t have the power to engage the king in a land dispute but they believe the justice system will prevail for them, they seek the support of the public to fight against this unjust act.