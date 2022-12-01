3 hours ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum , Hon. Margaret Darko Darks has received honorary citation from the Chiefs of Suhum replicating her commitment in developing the Suhum Municipality

The honorary citation signed by the Chief of Suhum , Osaberima Ayeh Kofi is also to acknowledge the outstanding distinctive role as the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive which has brought a lot of developmental projects in the Suhum Municipality since she was appointed as the MCE in the area.

The citations reads "Osabarima Ayeh Kofi (Chief of Suhum) and the entire Suhum Traditional Authority proudly present to Hon. Margaret Darko Darkwa as an acknowledgement of her admire and tenacious dedication service towards the development of Suhum Municipality.

Your outstanding distinctive role as the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive has brought a lot of developmental projects in the Suhum Municipal that has enhanced and empowered many to benefit from , You rigorously kept a high standard for the youth and empowered them through education creating awarenesses for employment and many other channels".

It continues "Your role as a Municipal Chief Executive has set a challenging record among many MCEs in Ghana especially in the Suhum Municipality, Your zeal and unflinching dedication towards the development of Suhum deserve to be eulogize and emulated Osabarima Ayeh Kofi (Chief of Suhum ) and entire Suhum Traditional Authority wishes you the best in the life ahead".

However, after receiving the the meritorious citation from Osabarima Ayeh Kofi, Hon. Margaret Darko Darkwa expressed her deep appreciation to the Suhum Traditional Authority for the astound recognition given to her as the Municipal Chief Executive in the area.

She said "I am grateful to the Chiefs and I thank H.E Nana Akuffo Addo and Dr. Bawumia for the trust and confidence they had in me, infact roads were the major challenge in the Suhum municipality but by the grace of God and through the hard work of this government almost all the communities in Suhum have received their share of roads with asphalt , additionally 74 communities have also been connected to national grid electricity under my administration from Metemano, through Yaw Boadu , Koransan, Nkatekwan, Dumasa to Aponapon , these are as a result of the action that I took and the government being a listening government we've been able to connect them to electricity"

"We have been able to complete the construction of 14 school buildings , two are ongoing , the construction of Nankese KG block, Nankese Abesim, Adakwa JHS , Nakote JHS, Okanta class one to six and many others that I can't even mention" she said.

Finally , the MCE urged the constituents to continue to have confidence in her as their Municipal Chief Executive since she is poised to work hard to raise Suhum to a higher status.