1 hour ago

Kwadjo Asante, often known as "Oboafo," the member of parliament for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, has started a series of community engagements to account to his constituents.

With the slogan "Two Years stewardship, So far so good," Hon. Asante started his engagement with the populace over the weekend to account to them and sell the projects and policies of the ruling government.

In the forum held at the Presbyterian Church, of the Emmanuel Congregations in Suhum on Sunday, the MP who is also the Member of the Parliamentary-Select Committee on Defense and Interior took the opportunity to explain the work of the committee to the people.

On security issues, he said his outfit has also assisted the Security agencies in terms of logistics among others, also assisted all the electoral areas with streetlights and bulbs in their communities, and facilitated the recruitment of some youth into the security agencies.

On projects, he reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to constituents to pursue the developmental agenda of the constituency.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante in his two years as MP has embarked on numerous projects across almost every sector; education, employment, sports, roads, electrification, communication, social interventions, health, and sanitation, for which he has received a commendation from many.

Speaking at the forum, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante was grateful to his constituents for the opportunity given to him to serve them.

He noted that with the help of his constituency Executives upon his assumption in office have been able to engage the constituents, not only to explain various governmental policies and programs but also to elicit their feedback and suggestions as to how they can collectively make the constituency better.

Oboafo further urged the constituents to rally behind him and the ruling government to deliver its mandates to them as they promised them.

Forum

During the public forum, most of the residents requested job opportunities for their wards.

They also use the opportunity to ask the legislator to hold more such meetings to keep them abreast of developments and opportunities available to them in the constituency.

They also shower praises on him for undertaking some projects in every electoral area in the constituency.

The MP from next week will commence the second phase of the Accounts to the people aside is expected to engage all the electoral areas in his constituency.