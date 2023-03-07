2 hours ago

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, MP for Suhum, has launched an apprenticeship program for his constituents in an effort to empower young people to pursue self-employment and combat Ghana's high unemployment rate.

The goal of the project is to provide apprenticeship training for the necessary skills set to a total of 500 recipients.

Also, the MP gave the trainees more than 500 sewing machines and hair dryers.

Speaking to the recipients on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the main lorry station in Suhum, he explained that the program was launched some time ago last year which aims to empower young women in the constituency.

The young women, according to him, have shown enthusiasm for the initiative and a willingness to take on the challenge of being independent.

He continued that, he wants to turn the area into a center for fashion design in order to give the locals jobs and aid in the development of the nation.

The MP reiterated that the government has initiated policies in the 2023 budget to help support the majority of the youth in entrepreneurship and apprenticeship.

In addition to the startup funds, the MP is paying the graduation fees for all the beneficiaries.

He noted that this unique initiative will go a long way toward helping the many young people in his constituency who are unemployed find a better future.

He urged the parents to assist their children in getting the necessary skills training by supporting them in every little way they can.

The Minister for Food and Agricultural Designate, also MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong in his remarks urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the project and come out with good results to end their living.

The Abetifi MP, also pledge to support the project and the apprentices financially.