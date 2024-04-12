9 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum constituency, Hon. Kwadjo Asante has organized a sala footballer competition for the youth in the area.

The event was held to climax this this year's Eid celebration.

Addressing a gathering of football enthusiasts, Hon. Kwadjo Asante said the event was organized to bring the constituents especially the youth together.

"I have come to realize how football game can bring all together on a common platform not just for its fun but to showcase our God gifted talent in us," he said.

The maiden event saw varios political party colours participating enthusiastically irrespective of the organizers affiliations.

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and executives within the party were welcomed as they dined and participated fully in the MP's event.

Apart from his developmental agenda for the Suhum Constituency, the legislator has pledged to maintain a composure that will bring peace, unity and tolerance among Constituents irrespective of political, religious and tribal background.

The Suhum MP has promised to develop some parks in the various zones to bring the youths together and also develop their talent.

Hon Oboafo Kwadjo Asante made this revelation during his remarks at the just ended Oboafo Salah soccer games at the Suhum Roman park to commemorate the Eid celebration by our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Suhum Constituency.

The MP used the occasion to congratulate Muslims and the youth for their involvement and comportment in this event. He promised to make the Salah soccer game an annual event with the introduction of several other sports disciplines as we advance.