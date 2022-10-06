1 hour ago

MP for Suhum, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has donated some relief items to support the victims who were affected by the recent flood at Brong-Densuso.

The items include twenty bags of rice, four bags of sugar, and ten cartons of key soap.

In addition, the MP supported the victims with an amount of five thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢5000.00).

The donation follows a last week's floods in the area after the Densu river overflowed its banks causing destruction to properties and rendering hundreds of people homeless.

Speaking on behalf of the Hon MP after the presentation, Alhaji Musah Gariba (Poter), the Second Vice Chairman for the Suhum onstituency told the people that the MP was committed to his promises and will continue to reach out to whenever they needed him.

Mr. Martin Agyeman, the former Constituency organizer reiterated the MP's commitment to his constituents and his readiness to do all within his means to support where necessary.

He used the opportunity to advise the victims to stay cautiously along the banks of the river.

Mr. Ankeh, an opinion leader for the area who received the items on behalf of the victims expressed gratitude to Hon. Kwadjo Asante for his kind gesture.