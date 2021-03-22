31 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum constituency in the Eastern Region, has presented 23 taxi-cabs to drivers to empower them.

These taxis presented to the constituents by the MP are to assist them in making life a bit easier through work and play.

According to him, his victory in the 2020 parliamentary election was a result of the massive support he received from drivers, hence the decision to support them.

At a short ceremony in Suhum to present the cars, Kwadjo Asante disclosed that he will also empower hairdressers, seamstresses, caterers and a lot more others in the constituency.

The MP clarified that the donation was not based on party affiliation and that he has been doing this even before venturing into politics.

He affirmed that the rationale behind the presentation is to help the youth to have a better living and nothing else.

He advised the beneficiaries to put the cars in good shape so they can last for a long period.

He advised them to be law-abiding and respect driving regulations.

Some drivers who received the cars expressed their gratitude to the MP and promised to they use them for their intended purposes.

"We are surprised about what our MP is doing because such benevolence hasn’t happened in our constituency in a long while. So far Kwadjo Asante is doing extremely well for the youth and we are proud of him," said one driver.

"We promised to pay back so the younger generation can also benefit from it. We pray his work continues to flourish for him so we can always benefit from him" another driver asserted.