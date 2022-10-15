4 hours ago

To help the youth in his constituency learn skills and improve their lives, MP for Suhum, Hon. Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has launched an apprenticeship program.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Suhum Presbyterian Church, the project known as "Oboafo's Apprenticeship Program" was unveiled.

Following the launch, the MP told the media that the main goal of the initiative was to provide the beneficiaries with the startup funds necessary to enroll them in any desired courses of study.

I'm addition to the startup funds, the MP promises to also pay the graduation fees for all the people should be enrolled in the Oboafo's Apprenticeship Program.

The MP believes that this unique initiative will go a long way toward helping the many young people in his constituency who are unemployed find a better future.

"Many people in the district want to pursue skills training in fields like masonry, carpentry, hairdressing, and sewing, but they lack the funding. I therefore decided to start this program today in order to assist everyone who wants to learn skills training," he said.

When asked how many young people he wanted to assist, he responded, "At the moment, a lot of people have shown interest in the program and no one would be left behind."

He said although getting the funding will come that easy, he will do everything in his power to enlist the interested parties because this is a very special initiative.

He continued by saying that they were currently in discussions with the directors of the various skill training facilities to determine the scope of the training and the conditions under which it would be provided.

He made use of the opportunity to encourage the young people in the area to take advantage of the initiative because, in his opinion, it will benefit them in the same way that President Akufo-Free Addo's SHS policy is benefiting those who want to attend school.

"I have always wanted to help the Suhum people because I love them. The Free SHS policy put forth by Nana Addo offers people the chance to attend school without any pressure. This is what I can do to support my people on my end. Everyone should benefit from this skill development to improve their lives," he advised.

He urged the parents to assist their children in getting the necessary skills training by supporting them in every little way they can.