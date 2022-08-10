1 hour ago

As part of his official duties, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Hon. Oboafo Kwadwo Asante has begun the inspecting some cocoa road projects currently under construction in the area.

Together with Regional Feeder Roads Officials, the MP on Tuesday, toured roads being constructed from Adarkwa through to Nankese, Tetteh Nkwanta to Abenabo, Tetteh Nkwanta to Mamenhyeso, Amanhyia through Akorabo to Asarekrom.

The rest were Brong Densuso through Nkatekwan to Obootumpan, Akorabo to Amanase, Supresu through Adidiso to Nankese, and lastly inspected the Suhum township roads.

These roads form about 71.3 kilometers at the total cost of over GHC198 million.

Briefing the media after the inspection, Kwadwo Asante expressed gratitude to the Akufo-Addo government for giving the beneficial communities their fair share of the national cake by upgrading their road infrastructure.

He expressed satisfaction with the work done so far, especially with the completed ones, and was optimistic that the rest that are still under construction will be completed as soon as possible.

According to the MP, the road inspection forms part of an effort by the government to occasionally monitor the progress of work on all road projects across the country.

He said the challenges faced by some of the contractors have been addressed and assured his constituents that the government and for that matter, the road ministry will unsure the contractors return to complete such projects.