54 minutes ago

As part of his pledge to support farmers within the Suhum constituency, MP for the area, Hon. Kwadwo Asante has distributed some 50,000 palm seedlings to the farmers.

The seedlings which can cover a total of about eight hundred and forty acre space of farm lands were given out to the farmers for free.

Farmers within the following communities benefited from the first fifty thousand palm seedlings; Zorh, Kofi kinni, Santramor, Brondensuso, Nankese Abisim, Omenako, Adarkwa, Kokobibiam, Ntukum, Otwe, Dadawa, Ntaabea, Adidiso, O.B, Ayisi kurom, Amanhyia, Mamehy3so, Abenabo 1&2, Tetteh Nkwata, Kukua, Annomansa, Korasnsang, and Abrodiem.

The rest are; Aboabo, Dedewa, Asarekurom, Yaw Badu, Kuromameng, Gamameng, Yokonor, Kwahyia, Betease, Sawa, Obuotumpan, Wekpeti, se3so, Oboadakaa, Appiah Dankwa, Snar, Tetekaasum, Aponapono, Kwaw Nartey, Amede, Akorabo, Mamengdonya, Obretema, Niifio, Omenako densuso, Jato, New town south, Kofi Boafo and Ayitey.

The farmers who received the palm seedlings expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the support rendered to them.

The MP assured of giving out more free palm seedlings until all the farmers in the area get their share.