2 hours ago

The Communication Directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency, has hailed its Member of Parliament, Hon. Kwadjo Asante, popularly known as Oboafo, for being recognized by the leadership of Parliament over his sterling performance.

Although Oboafo is a first-timer MP, he has been promoted by the Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, having moved the former a step forward from his initial seat in the chamber.

In a statement to acknowledge this recognition, Communication Director for Suhum, Samuel Baah, stated that their MP doing well in his Parliament.

"This new position of our MP in the chamber is an indication of his performance and contribution within his two and a half years in Parliament," he said.

He noted, "It could be recalled that during our invitation to Parliament last year, we always found our MP, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante seated at the far back seat among other MPs. We also recall the explanation given to the arrangements of the MPs according to the position of their seats."

‘"We also recall the explanation to credence to personalities on the floor of Parliament based on their participation and contribution when it comes to parliamentary businesses. Finally, we also recall the prophecy by Hon Bryan Acheampong about Hon Oboafo Kwadjo Asante. "A new star has risen from the East."

"We also as Constituents, would like to express our appreciation to the leadership of the majority caucus for their impartial observation of the hard work of the Suhum MP. This has not come as a surprise to his Constituents at all, but rather a vindication of our expectations. We are optimistic about his positive contribution to uplifting the image of Suhum, the NPP, and Parliament as a whole."

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante in his two years as MP has embarked on numerous projects across almost every sector; including education, employment, sports, roads, electrification, communication, social interventions, health, and sanitation, for which he has received a commendation from many.

Last year, he was enstooled the “Nkosuhene” (Development Chief) by the Chiefs and elders of Koransang, a community in his constituency after constructing and commissioning an Eight Unit classroom block for them.

Since he became the Member of Parliament for the area, he has managed to convey almost all the Constituency officers to Parliament, which is the first of its kind aimed to allow the constituents to familiarize themselves with the environment, and proceedings of Parliament.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, is the current Vice Chairman of the Judicial Commitee of Parliament, a Member of the Defense and Interior Commitee of Parliament, and a Government Representative on the Board of COCOBOD] In 2020 he contested and won the NPP parliamentary primaries for Suhum.