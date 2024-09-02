3 hours ago

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, has announced his decision to contest the upcoming December polls as an independent candidate.

This move comes after his defeat in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary elections.

Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, who was seeking a second term in office, lost the party’s nomination to Frank Aseidu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, who garnered 496 votes against Asante’s 320.

The unexpected defeat has led Asante to declare his intention to continue his political journey independently.

During his declaration and campaign launch in Suhum, Oboafo Kwadwo Asante said he is committed to completing the developmental projects he initiated during his first tenure.

He stated that his decision to run as an independent candidate stems from his desire to continue serving the people of Suhum and fulfilling the promises he made.

“I have unfinished business in this constituency,” Asante declared. “I am coming back to ensure that the projects we started are completed and that Suhum continues to develop. My loyalty is to the people, and I am determined to serve them with or without the party’s endorsement.”

The announcement has stirred reactions within the NPP leadership, as Asante’s departure could potentially split the party’s vote in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Hannah Asantewaa, the NPP Suhum Constituency Women’s Organizer, has publicly pledged her support for Oboafo Kwadwo Asante, despite his decision to contest as an independent candidate. She expressed confidence in his ability to win the December polls and urged other party members to rally behind him.

Some constituents also expressed their support for the MP, stating that they believe in his vision and are committed to helping him secure victory in the upcoming elections.