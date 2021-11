15 hours ago

The Police have warned of a crash involving four vehicles on the Accra-Kumasi bound carriageway at Kyekyewere near Suhum.

In a statement, it said the Suhum traffic Police officers are currently at the scene managing the situation with the Road Safety Management Services Limited team to toe the vehicles off the road to allow the free and safe flow of traffic.

“Meanwhile, motorists are advised to drive cautiously when approaching since there has been a diversion of the lane,” it added.