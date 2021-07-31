5 hours ago

General captain of Ghana's Olympics team Sulemana Tetteh on Saturday existed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after losing 5-0 to Cuban Veitia Yosbany in the men’s flyweight division [Round of 16] at the Kokugikan Arena.

He becomes the sixth Ghanaian to leave the competition as the country's medal hopes keeps narrowing.

Tetteh, who doubles as the captain of the Black Bombers, won his first bout with a split decision (3-2) victory over Dominican Republic’s Marte de la Rosa Rodrigo in the to book a spot in the round of 16 of the Tokyo Olympics boxing event.

But his clash with Yosbany was one of a fiasco as he couldn't stand the might of the Cuban, losing all three rounds.

Born in Sancti Spiritus, the Southpaw Cuban boxer who initially took up judo before switching to boxing, did not break any sweat in all the three rounds as Sulemana Tetteh failed to neutralize him through the rounds.

Veitia Yosbany proved why he was named among the Ten Most Outstanding Athletes of the Year [2017] in Cuba by the National Institute for Sports, Physical Education and Recreation [INDER] and the Cuban Sports Chroniclers’ Circle as he virtually taught his Ghanaian opponent the basic rudiments in boxing as his coach kept shouting on him to press on.

Click below for the official results sheet:

Result sheet – Sulemana Tetteh vs. Veitia Yosbany

Yosbany who has progressed to the next phase of the competition will face Yafai Galal of Great Britain in quarterfinal 3 on Tuesday.

Veitia Yosbany vs. Suleman Tetteh

Sulemana Tetteh, a prison officer is the second Ghanaian boxer to exit the competition after Shakul Samed.

Ghana's next medal hope lies on Samuel Takyi who comes against Ávila Segura Ceiber David of Colombia on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 02:48GMT.