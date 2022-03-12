2 hours ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak will be without Sulley Ali Muntari when they travel to Aduana Stars this weekend.

The veteran has picked up an injury and will not play for the team when they face a tough Aduana Stars team at Dormaa on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak have announced that their 37 year old midfielder has picked up an injury and is not part of the squad.

Sulley Muntari picked up an injury during his side's 2-1 win over WAFA on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium where he scored the winner from the penalty spot.

"The decision to exempt Sulley Ali Muntari from the game against Aduana Stars is based on medical advice after he picked up a knock in our previous game and not his personal decision as being speculated." a club statement on Friday read.

There has been deafening noise for Ghana to include 37 year old Sulley Ali Muntari in the clash against Nigeria from a section of Ghanaians.

He has not played for Ghana since 2014 when he was ousted from the Black Stars camp after slapping Medeama President Moses Armah Parker t the time a Management committee member at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He has since played five matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided an assist in the draw against Legon Cities and scored on Wednesday against WAFA from the spot.

Muntari also played well in the President's Cup game against Kotoko which Hearts of Oak won the game.