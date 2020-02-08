2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama with the Krontihene of Sunyani Nana Bofotia Boamponsem

A delegation from the Sunyani Traditional Council has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to inform him of the burial and funeral plans for the late Nana Yaa Nyamaa II, Omanhemaa of Sunyani.

The Krontihene of Sunyani, Nana Bofotia Boamponsem, who led the delegation recognised the personal relationship between the late Omanhemaa and former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama, adding that the Council considered it important to officially inform the former President, his family and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the plans for the funeral.

Nana Omanhemaa’s burial mass will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Sunyani.

Mr. Mahama extended his personal commiserations, that of his wife, Lordina, and the NDC to the chiefs and people of Sunyani on their loss.