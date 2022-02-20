2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have both named their starting line up for the crunch match day 7 clash.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko renew their rivalry later this afternoon, with the two most successful Ghanaian clubs meeting in the Premier League at Accra Sports stadium. It’s the biggest fixture in the Ghanaian top flight.

The Match Day 7 fixture which was postponed due to Hearts of Oak’s participation in the CAF Inter Club competition will now be played today.

Not much changes can be seen in the two line ups with Kotoko maintaining Danlad Ibrahim in the post whiles Abdul Ganiyu plays alongside Yussif Mubarik in central defence.

Augustine Agyapong plays at right back whiles Ibrahim Imoro also plays at left back.

In midfield Sheriff Mohammed plays alongside Richmond Lamptey and Mudasiru Salifu in what looks like a 4-3-3 formation for the reds.

The front three includes Dickson Afoakwa, and the Cameroonian duo of Frank Mbella Etouga and George Rodrigues Mfegue.

With the phobians Richard Attah is in post whiles captain Fatawu Mohammed plays at right back with new signing Dennis Korsah playing at left back.

In central defense Robert Addo Sowah plays alongside Mohammed Alhassan whiles in midfield Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Gladson Awako, Sulley Muntari and Salim Adams will play in what seem like a midfield four.

The front two will be Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for the reigning league champions.

FULL LINE UPS BELOW: