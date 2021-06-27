18 minutes ago

There has been a lot of buzz about the Ghana Premier League match day 31 game between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Persons from all walks of life have been talking about the game making clear their support for the two glamourous sides.

After 30 matches there is very little to separate both teams who are tied on 56 points with goal difference the only thing separating Hearts at the top from Kotoko who are in second place.

Sunday's match has been dubbed a winner takes all encounter as the winner will be just three matches away from clinching the Ghana Premier League title.

Both teams have been very good in the league especially in the second round after changing managers with Mariano Barreto taking over at Kotoko while Hearts of Oak's upturn in form has coincided with the arrival of former Medeama coach Samuel Boadu.

Hearts of Oak have gone eight matches without defeat while Kotoko have also been very impressive.

The game has generated a lot of traction with persons in the media, politicians, musicians and others declaring their love for various teams.

Information Minister Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah showed his support for Kotoko while media personality Serwaa Amihere, Afia Pokua aka Vimlady also displayed their support for Kotoko with John Dumelo, Bernard Avle all throwing their support behind Hearts of Oak.

