3 hours ago

The Super Eagles B of Nigeria emerged victorious in their decisive playoff against Ghana's Black Galaxies, winning 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to secure a spot in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The first leg in Accra ended goalless, leaving everything to play for in Uyo. Ghana’s coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani made key changes to his lineup, introducing Fatawu Sulemana, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Jerry Afriyie to replace Isaac Afful, Hafiz Ibrahim, and Stephen Amankona.

However, Nigeria capitalized on Ghana’s high defensive line, with Sodiq Ismail of Remo Stars opening the scoring in the 18th minute.

Three minutes later, captain Nduka Junior doubled Nigeria's lead with a close-range effort following a failed clearance from a corner.

Isaac Saviour extended the lead before halftime, pouncing on a defensive error to round the goalkeeper and make it 3-0.

In the second half, Ghana took control of possession but struggled to convert their dominance into clear chances. Stephen Amankona managed to pull one back in the 73rd minute, but it was too little, too late for the Black Galaxies.

The Super Eagles B avenged their previous CHAN qualifier losses to Ghana in 2009 and 2023, securing their place in the tournament scheduled for February 2025 across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

This result is a setback for Ghana, who will now miss out on the prestigious tournament, while Nigeria’s victory highlights their strong preparation and execution in high-stakes matches.