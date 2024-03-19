2 hours ago

The Super Eagles have kicked off their training sessions following the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), under the guidance of interim head coach Finidi George.

Following the conclusion of Jose Peseiro's contract on February 29, which left the Super Eagles without a coach, the NFF embarked on a quest to find a suitable candidate to fill the vacant position.

Ultimately, they entrusted Finidi George with the responsibility of leading the team in the interim period.

The appointment of Finidi George brings a wealth of experience to the Super Eagles, given his illustrious playing career and coaching credentials.

With the team gearing up to face Ghana's Black Stars in their first friendly match, George's leadership will play a pivotal role in steering the Super Eagles towards a positive outcome.

Scheduled for Friday, March 22nd, Nigeria will face off against Ghana at 2 PM in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Additionally, the African Cup runners-up are set to take on Mali at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Tuesday, March 26th, continuing their preparations post-AFCON.