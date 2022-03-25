2 hours ago

The Super Green Eagles of Nigeria have named a strong starting eleven to take on Ghana in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

Coach Austin Eguavoen has replaced Maduka Okoye who pulled out of the squad through illness with Francis Uzoho taking the goal post.

Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi will play at full back areas for Nigeria.

At center back William Troost Ekong will play alongside León Balogun.

Innocent Bonke and Joe Aribo will play in a double pivot in what is likely to be a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Víctor Osimhen will lead the line whiles Moses Simón, Samuel Chwukueze and Kelechi Iheabacho will play behind the Napoli striker.

The game will start at 19:30GMT.

Nigeria XI vs. Ghana: Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, León Balogun, William Troost Ekong, Innocent Bonke, Joe Aribo, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Víctor Osimhen.