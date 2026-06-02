Super sub Caleb Yirenkyi scores his first goal for Black stars

Few moments in football are as memorable as scoring on your international debut. For Caleb Yirenkyi, that moment arrived in spectacular fashion on Tuesday night as the young midfielder came off the bench to score Ghana’s only goal in a 1-1 draw against Wales.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now just days away, Yirenkyi could hardly have scripted a better timing to score for the Black Stars.

Introduced in the second half by new head coach Carlos Queiroz, the midfielder needed just six minutes to make his mark. Reacting quickest after Ernest Nuamah’s powerful run and shot had been saved by Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow, Yirenkyi showed determination and composure to force home the rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

The goal not only gave Ghana the lead but also etched Yirenkyi’s name into the history books as the first player to score under the Queiroz era.

While Wales eventually salvaged a late equaliser through Lewis Koumas, the night belonged largely to the Ghanaian debutant whose impact transformed the game.

For a player still establishing himself on the international stage, the confidence gained from such a moment cannot be underestimated. Scoring for your country is special; doing so in a warm-up matches before a World Cup is the kind of boost that can change a player’s mindset entirely.

Yirenkyi now heads into the tournament knowing he can influence matches at the highest level. More importantly, he has shown Queiroz that he can deliver when called upon, whether as a starter or from the bench.

The Black Stars coach will undoubtedly be encouraged by the attacking spark provided by his substitutes, but Yirenkyi’s performance may be the biggest positive of all. In a squad preparing for football’s biggest stage, players capable of changing games in an instant are invaluable.

With competition for places intense, the midfielder’s dream first goal has strengthened his case for a more prominent role during the tournament. His goal against Wales was more than just a memorable first strike in national colours, it was a statement of intent.

As Ghana count down to the World Cup, Yirenkyi’s emergence offers fresh optimism. The young midfielder arrived as a substitute in Cardiff, but he left having announced himself as a player who could play a significant role in the Black Stars’ journey on the global stage.