25 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Dennis Tetteh who plies his trade with Belarusian top flight side FC Slavia Mozyr was on target as his side got a slim win over Smolevichi.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian striker has been on and off the field nursing injuries.

Although this affected his dream to be the top goalscorer in the league or be in the top scoring players chart as a striker, he proved to the fans the clinical goal poacher he is.

Tetteh climbed off the bench in the 46th minute in the second half to net the winning goal for his side on the 55th minute.

His goal enabled his team to claim all 3 points against Smolevichi on Friday 19th June,2020.

It was all excitement for the player and his team after the match.

Dennis had this to say;

“First of all I give thanks to the Almighty God for healing me and I will say I’m back for good so the fans and technical team must watch for more” excited Dennis Tetteh.

“With one match more to end the first round of the Belarusian league Dennis Tetteh has brought more hope to the technical team and the fans of the Club.

Slavia Mozyr is tenth on the league table currently. They will face off with Energetik-GBU on 26th June, 2020.

We wish Dennis and his team all the best, looking forward to see more goals from him and may injuries be far from him.