4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this afternoon play in the biggest game so far this season in thier match day 31 clash.

The results of the match will go a long way in determining the league winner with only three matches to end the season.

Surprisingly there is no place in the team for Kotoko number one Razak Abalora as he has been ommitted entirely from the squad with Kwame Baah in post while club captain Felix Annan is on the bench.

Evans Appau retains his place in the team in the back of recent impressive games as he plays with Abdul Ganiyu.

With the Hearts of Oak line up there is no surprise as key men have been retained with no new faces as goalkeeper Richard Attah maintains his place in the post, with Afutu and Nettey maintaining their place in the middle while the usual front three of Razak, Kojo Obeng Jnr and the resurgent Daniel Barnie lead the line.

FULL STARTING XI BELOW: