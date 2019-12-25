22 minutes ago

The GFA, earlier this month opened the bidding process for the broadcasting rights of the respective Ghanaian leagues.

Several international television stations have expressed interest in purchasing the exclusive right, especially for the Ghana Premier League but it appears South African broadcasting giants Supersports are leading the race for the rights for the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA are currently vetting the submitted bids and are likely to complete the process by close of work the week with an announcement very eminent.

But according to sources within the GFA, Contract finalization meeting was held last Friday.

Also,the GFA wants joined broadcast rights ownership of the products advertised earlier this month so its very one of GTV or StarTimes will partner SUPERSPORT.

This is because the various broadcasting rights are in packages, the tier 1 who have the rights to all live games and the second tier who have selected matches with the highlights package too up for sale.

The Ghana Premier League and other leagues will kick start across the length and breadth of the country this weekend.