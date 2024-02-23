1 hour ago

The outgoing Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has told all the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers and the entire Parliament to support his successor Alexander Afenyo-Markin to deliver.

This was after he officially briefed the House and Speaker Alban Bagbin on the changes made to the leadership of the Majority.

“I introduce to you Afenyo-Markin who takes over from me as Majority Leader,” he said.

To the lawmaker, especially the Majority, he said “Support my successor to prosecute the remaining agenda of the government.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu further said on the floor of the House that his resignation as Majority Leader was voluntary.

He thanked the Speaker Alban Bagbin for the cooperation that has existed between them over the years.

“Thank you for the cooperation and collaboration that existed between you and I over the entire period that our paths crossed,” he said among other things.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been kept as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs despite his resignation as Majority Leader.

This was after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirmed the MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin as his replacement as Majority Leader.

The Suame lawmaker resigned on February 21 during a meeting between the Majority Caucus and President Akufo-Addo.

The NPP NEC held an emergency meeting in Accra on Friday February 23 to announce the changes made to the leadership of the Majority. At that meeting, the NEC decided to keep Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Other members of the newly constituted Majority Caucus are: