President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mounted a spirited campaign for salt mining company Electrochem in the Ada enclave.

The emergence of Electrochem saw violent agitations in the community as some residents protested the acquisition of the salt ponds.

But speaking at this year’s Asafotufiami festival, President Akufo-Addo courted the support of the community, indicating that the Ada-Songor Salt project spearheaded by Electrochem will engender development for the locals.

“We want all the people in Ada to support this project because it has the capacity to transform the economy, and the lives of all the people of Ada and our country. I want all of you to continue to give maximum support to the activities of Electrochem,” President Akufo-Addo advised.

President Akufo-Addo in June also asked the chiefs and people of Ada, in the Greater Accra Region, to allow the salt mining company to operate in the area.

Residents have for months resisted the operations of the company, citing several reasons.

At a meeting with the Ada Traditional Council at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said the Ada Salt Project must be accepted by all.

The Songor salt concession has sparked numerous agitations and litigation ever since the government handed it to the chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, to mine.

