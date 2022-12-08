4 hours ago

The Chairman of the National Delegates Congress Planning Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Segbefia, has appealed to the rank and file of the party to support the forthcoming National Delegates Congress as well as women and youth conferences.

The events are scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region on Saturday, December 17 for the national congress and on Saturday, December 10, 2022 for the women and youth conferences.

At a press briefing in Accra last Monday, Mr Segbefia said the support from NDC party faithful was crucial at this moment to enhance successful congress and conferences.

He, therefore, urged the members to contribute any amount of money through the party's mobile money (MoMo) account and GCB account numbers to facilitate collection of funds from members and sympathisers of the party.

He said the MoMo account number was 059-8604199 while the GCB account number was 1391130000837.

Mr Segbefia further emphasised that “we want your support and no amount is too small for the congress".

Appeal

Meanwhile, former President, John Dramani Mahama, has appealed to Ghanaians to donate funds towards the organisation of the 10th National Delegates Conference of the NDC.

The conference, which is slated for Saturday, December 17 in Accra, is to elect national officers to steer the party's affairs for the next four years.

In a statement copied to the Daily Graphic yesterday, Mr Mahama said about 9,000 constituency, regional and national executives, being accredited delegates, would have to be transported to Accra and accommodated for the conference.

Support

"The party needs your support to fund this congress.

I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathisers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate."

The donation could be made via a mobile money (MoMo) number 059 860 4199 or paid into the NDC Congress Account 13-9113-00-00-837 at any GCB branch.

"If you want to arrange other forms of support, please send me an [email protected]," former President Mahama added.