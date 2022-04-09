1 hour ago

Nigerian striker Jude Odio Ighalo has called on Nigerians to support young goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho and not abuse them.

The two Nigerian goalkeepers have come under the spotlight recently for clangers that denied Nigeria qualification at the AFCON and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Maduka Okoye was accused of failing to save Yousouf Msakni's strike which was the winner for the Tunisians from range at the 2021 AFCON against Nigeria.

He subsequently pulled out of the squad for the two legged play off against Ghana due to ill health but some Nigerians were of the view that he feigned sickness to avoid any pressure and accusations.

With Uzoho, the Omonia Nicosia goalie was at fault as Thomas Partey grabbed the opening goal which sent Ghana through to the 2022 World Cup.

Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.

The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better but Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.

Speaking to ESPN, Odion Ighalo says that Nigerians should support the two young goalkeepers instead of abusing them.

“I felt sad about all the abuse directed at Okoye and Uzoho,” Ighalo told ESPN.

“I know Nigerians always want to win, but these are young boys.

“One mistake is not the end of the world. People tend to forget that footballers are humans too. We cannot destroy the confidence of these boys because of one mistake.

“Okoye is a good goalkeeper. Uzoho is a good goalkeeper and they will grow and learn from this experience. But they need support,” he added.