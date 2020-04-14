2 hours ago

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has advised all and sundry to back President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the fight against the new coronavirus regardless of their political affiliations.

According to him, the country is going through difficult times just as the rest of the world as everyone is dealing with something that they have not dealt with before, requiring a lot of sacrifice to deal with the pandemic.

Speaking during the launch of the COVID-19 Tracker, Vice President Dr Bawumia called on the need for Ghanaians to stay together as a country and support President Akufo-Addo irrespective of one’s political party in the fight against the new coronavirus.

“It is very important that we stay together as a country and support the President regardless of your political party and leave politics aside for now, let’s support the President to fight this battle together and let’s speak with one voice in Ghana,” he appealed.

Describing President Akufo-Addo as a visionary leader, the Vice President of the Republic assured that he [Nana Akufo-Addo] will bring the country together in the pandemic period and put things right as he relies on science and data to make decision for the country.

“We have thankfully got a very visionary leader in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is setting the tone and bringing this country together. The President and the government will take the decisions as the data and the evidence in strategy evolves and I think that we should wait for that to happen,” he stated.

Without revealing the next line of action of the Akufo-Addo government, the Vice President insisted that the government will continue to base its decisions on data and then follow the advice of the science.

“I don’t want to signal that there is going to be more stringency or less stringency. We will have to look at the data and make decisions on that basis and then follow the advice of the science,” he indicated.

He, therefore, cautioned Ghanaians to follow the directions that will keep them, their families and neighbours safe.