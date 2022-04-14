2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama is unhappy with the Supreme Court’s ruling restraining beleaguered James Gyakye Quayson from carrying himself out as the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Mr. Mahama believes the ruling is a “travesty of justice and an affront to our democracy.”

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained Mr. Quayson from representing the people of Assin North until the final determination of a pending substantive case that avers that he held dual citizenship at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest in the 2020 elections contrary to law.

In a Facebook post, the former President wondered whether the Supreme Court’s ruling meant that “the substantive case had been predetermined against” the MP.

The ruling by the apex court has generated mixed reactions, with some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) describing it as an aberration of justice.

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame, described the ruling as the enforcement of the long-standing position of the constitution.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Constituency, Mahama Ayariga had also indicated that the Supreme Court should have ruled to allow Mr. Quayson, to continue discharging his duties as a substantive MP until a final determination of the case.

Mahama Ayariga said the current situation has dealt some blow to the numbers of the minority in parliament as there presently wouldn’t be any representative for Assin North in Parliament.

Source: citifmonline.com