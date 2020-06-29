1 hour ago

Kwesi Pratt Jnr has given the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) four options to choose from after losing a case at the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave its ruling in a case filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Electoral Commission over its decision to compile a new voters’ register.

The Apex Court unanimously ruled in favour of the EC giving it the go ahead to compile a new voters’ register using the recently passed C.I. 126.

Speaking to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, gave the NDC and other stakeholders who oppose the compilation of the new register the following options:

-Boycott the elections

-Participate in the election under protest

-Fully participate despite misgivings; accept the Supreme Court decision and participate

-Go back to the Supreme Court for review